Construction spending during September 2024 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,148.8 billion, 0.1% above the revised August estimate of $2,146.0 billion. The September figure is 4.6% above the September 2023 estimate of $2.055.2 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,653.6 billion, virtually unchanged from the revised August estimate of $1,653.2 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $913.6 billion in September, 0.2 percent above the revised August estimate of $912.2 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $740.0 billion in September, 0.1 percent below the revised August estimate of $741.0 billion.

In September, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $495.2 billion, 0.5 percent above the revised August estimate of $492.9 billion.

Read the Census release.