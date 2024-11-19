PBT Bancshares in McPherson, Kansas, has applied to acquire Kanza Financial in Kingman, Kansas. PBT, the parent of the $1.2 million-asset Peoples Bank and Trust recently agreed to buy the holding company for the $270 million-asset Kanza Bank in a deal expected to close in the second quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

Farmers Savings Bank in Colesburg, Iowa, has agreed to buy Elgin State Bank in Elgin, Iowa. The $235.5 million-asset Farmers Savings submitted their application with the FDIC on Nov. 12. The price wasn’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.