There were $714.4 billion in retail and food service sales, an increase of 0.4% from the previous month, and up 1.7% from September 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—rose 0.7% this month and increased 3.7% for the year.

Retail trade sales were up 0.3% from August 2024, and up 1.4% above last year.

Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers and nonstore retailers were up 0.2% and 0.4% from the previous month, respectively. Motor vehicle & parts dealers were flat while sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & book stores were up 0.3% in September. Furniture & home furnishing stores were down 2.3% from year-ago levels while clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 3.5% in the same period. Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers (7.9%), nonstore retailers (7.1%), and food services & drinking places (3.7%).

Sales at gasoline stations were down 1.6% from July, and down 10.7% compared to prior year levels.

Read the Census release.