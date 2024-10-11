The Producer Price Index for final demand remained unchanged in September, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Final demand prices edged up 0.2% in August and were unchanged in July. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand rose 1.8% for the 12 months ended in September.

The index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services edged up 0.1% in September after rising 0.2% in August. For the 12 months ended in September priced for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 3.2%.

Prices for final demand goods decreased 0.2% in September after remaining unchanged in August. The indices for final demand goods less foods and energy and for final demand foods advanced 0.2% and 1.0% respectively. In addition, prices for final demand energy fell 2.7%,

Prices for final demand services edged up 0.2% in September, after rising 0.2% in August. Leading the increase was a 0.1% advance in the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing. The index for final demand trade services and final demand transportation and warehousing services moved up 0.2% and 0.3% respectively.

Read the BLS release.