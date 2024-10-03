The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.12% this week, up from last week when it averaged 6.08%. A year ago, the 30-year rate was 7.49%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.25%, up from last week when it averaged 5.16%. A year ago, the rate was 6.78%.
CFPB releases chart to check nonbank registry eligibility
The CFPB published a chart to help entities determine whether they must register for its nonbank registry. The bureau previously released filing instructions for the registry.