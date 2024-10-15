Bravera Holdings in Dickinson, North Dakota, has agreed to buy VISIONBank in Fargo, North Dakota. The $3.2 billion-asset Bravera said in a news release that it plans to complete its purchase of the $266 million-asset VISIONBank later this year. The price wasn’t disclosed.

Georgia Banking in Atlanta has agreed to buy Primary Bancshares in Atlanta. The $2 billion-asset Georgia Banking said in a news release that it will pay $27 million in cash and stock for the parent of the $352 million-asset Georgia Primary Bank. The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.