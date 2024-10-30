Griggsville Bancshares in Griggsville, Illinois, has agreed to buy Scott Morgan Bancorp in Bluffs, Illinois. The holding company for the $138 million-asset Farmers National Bank of Griggsville said in a news release that it expects to acquire the parent of the $59 million-asset Bank of Bluffs in the second quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

First Carolina Bank in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, has agreed to buy BM Technologies in Radnor, Pennsylvania. The $3.2 billion-asset bank said in a news release that it will pay $67 million in cash for the fintech in a deal expected to close in the first quarter. BM Technologies previously agreed to buy First Sound Bank in Seattle in 2021 in a deal that was eventually terminated.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.