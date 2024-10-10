The American Bankers Association today announced it would donate $50,000 to help aid recovery efforts in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Milton. The Category 3 storm left a path of destruction across the state, resulting in significant flooding, power outages and tornadoes that claimed at least four lives. Hurricane Milton hit Florida less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene caused extensive damage to the state.

At the urging of the Florida Bankers Association, ABA will make its contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund, which is Florida’s official private fund established to assist communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. ABA is encouraging bankers across the country to consider contributing to relief efforts in Florida and has launched a webpage highlighting how bankers can help those affected by the recent hurricanes.

“While the full extent of the damage is not yet known, Hurricane Milton has delivered significant flooding and damage to communities across Florida,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said. “We hope our contribution will help get Floridians on the road to recovery, including members of our banking family.”

The donation follows ABA contributions last week to aid relief efforts in North Carolina and Tennessee following Hurricane Helene. ABA donated $50,000 to the North Carolina Bankers Association’s Hurricane Helene Relief Fund through the NCBA Foundation. ABA also contributed $50,000 to the Tennessee Bankers Association’s Disaster Relief Fund. TBA has also contributed $10,000 to its Disaster Relief Fund.