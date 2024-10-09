The American Bankers Association and the Nebraska Bankers Association released a new ad today highlighting Rep. Don Bacon’s (R-Neb.) support of legislation that boosts small businesses and incentivizes community development and job growth across Nebraska’s diverse communities.

“We appreciate Congressman Bacon’s strong support for policies that help create jobs and drive investment to where it is needed most,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said. “Communities in Nebraska and across the country benefit from a strong and growing economy and we urge him to continue supporting legislation to make that possible.”

“While Washington policymakers too often stand in the way of job creation and economic growth, Congressman Bacon has worked to advance meaningful common-sense, bipartisan solutions on behalf of his constituents,” Nebraska Bankers Association President and CEO Richard Baier said. “We thank him for his strong leadership and ask him to continue fighting for policies that bolster our economy and our communities.”