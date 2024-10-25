Banks offer several career opportunities with a wide range of available roles, including accounting, law, wealth management, IT and cybersecurity, operations and community engagement, American Bankers Association Foundation Executive Director Lindsay Torrico said Wednesday during a career fair for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Torrico participated in a panel discussion on financial services career paths. Other panelists included Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman and FDIC Vice Chairman Travis Hill. Senate Banking Committee Ranking Member Tim Scott (R-S.C.) hosted the virtual event.

Torrico told students that banking is a great place to make a positive social impact and strengthen communities. She noted that while she did not come from banking, her work on community and economic development at nonprofit organizations led her to realize that every economic challenge she tackled has a connection to the industry.

“And there are countless examples of bank leaders who came to this industry to advance economic opportunity and help more people get on the path to financial stability,” she said.

Torrico encouraged students to consider banking as it offers rapid career progression, good salaries and benefits, job stability and satisfaction. But even if they choose a different path, students should still take the time to about the basics of personal finance, she said.

“This is a lifelong skill that will get you on the path to financial prosperity,” she said.