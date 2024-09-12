The Producer Price Index for final demand edged up 0.2% in August, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Final demand prices were unchanged in July and rose 0.2% in June. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand rose 1.7% for the 12 months ended in July.

The index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services advanced 0.3% in August in line with the increase in July. For the 12 months ended in August the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 3.3%.

Prices for final demand goods were unchanged in August after rising 0.6% in July. The indices for final demand goods less foods and energy and for final demand foods advanced 0.2% and 0.1% respectively. In contrast, prices for final demand energy fell 0.9%,

Prices for final demand services rose 0.4% in August, after declining 0.3% in July. Nearly 60% of the increase is attributable to a 0.3% advance in the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing. Margins for final demand trade services moved up 0.6%. In contrast, the index for final demand transportation and warehousing services decreased 0.1%

Read the BLS release.