The Office of Foreign Assets Control took sanctions action over the last week in the Russia, West Bank and Cuba programs:
Russia-related Sanctions
- OFAC Designates Executives of Russian News Media Outlet: OFAC on Sept. 4 designated 10 individuals and two entities as part of a coordinated U.S. government response to Moscow’s malign influence efforts targeting the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Beginning in early 2024, executives at RT, formerly Russia Today—Russia’s state-funded news media outlet—began an effort to covertly recruit unwitting American influencers in support of their malign influence campaign. RT used a front company to disguise its own involvement or the involvement of the Russian government. OFAC’s action complements law enforcement actions taken by the Department of Justice and the Department of State’s designation of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and five of its subsidiaries, RIA Novosti, RT, TV-Novosti, Ruptly and Sputnik. RT designees include Margarita Simonovna Simonyan, the Editor-in-Chief of RT; Elizaveta Yuryevna Brodskaia, the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of RT; Anton Sergeyvich Anisimov, RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief who conducts activities on behalf of the Russian Federal Security Service; and Andrey Vladimirovich Kiyashko, the Deputy Director of the RT English-Language Information Broadcasting, among others. Read more.
- Related to this action, OFAC issued Russia-related General License 25E – “Authorizing Transactions Related to Telecommunications and Certain Internet-Based Communications.” OFAC also published an alert, “Russian Attempts to Evade Sanctions Using New Overseas Branches and Subsidiaries,” to warn foreign jurisdictions and financial institutions about Russia’s attempts to evade sanctions by opening new overseas branches and subsidiaries of Russian financial institutions. Finally, OFAC amended Russia-related FAQ 1040 to clarify transactions authorized by GL 25E.
- OFAC Issues Russia-related General License 108: OFAC on Sept. 5 issued Russia-related General License 108 to authorize certain transactions involving certain blocked persons or vessels through Nov. 6, 2024. OFAC added entities Gotik Shipping Co. and Plio Energy Cargo Shipping OPC Private Limited to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List. OFAC also added vessels Mulan (T8A4797) and New Energy (T8A4832) to the SDN List. Read more.
West Bank-related Sanctions
- OFAC Adds an Individual and Entity to SDN List: OFAC on Aug. 28 added an individual, Yitzhak Levi Filant and an entity, Hashomer Yosh to its SDN List pursuant to Executive Order 14115, “Imposing Certain Sanctions on Persons Undermining Peace, Security, and Stability in the West Bank.” Read more.
Cuba-related Sanctions
- OFAC Publishes New FAQ on Basic Information and Updates FAQs on Cuba Sanctions: OFAC on Aug. 27 published new, basic information FAQ 1190 to answer whether or not the United States sanctions target persons for engaging in political speech, religious practice, or other constitutionally protected activities. OFAC also published two amended FAQ 736 and FAQ 757 related to the Cuban Assets Control Regulations. FAQ 736 answers if the U.S. dollar may be used to conduct transactions in Cuba or with Cuban nationals. FAQ 757 answers if U.S. banking institutions are authorized to process “U-turn” transactions in which Cuba or a Cuban national has an interest. Read more.