The Iowa Bankers Association on Tuesday announced that former Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg will succeed John Sorensen as president and CEO. Sorensen will retire at the end of the year after 38 years with IBA. Gregg will join the association on Oct. 1 to allow time for the transition.

Gregg has been an attorney, policy advisor and state public defender. He was appointed acting lieutenant governor in 2017 by Gov. Kim Reynolds and was elected as lieutenant governor in 2018 and 2022. He resigned from office to accept the IBA position.

Sorensen announced plans to retire earlier this year after nearly four decades with IBA, including 28 years as president and CEO. During that time, the IBA grew into the largest state banking association in the country by providing effective advocacy, and offering community bank solutions in mortgage, insurance, compliance and education, according to the association.