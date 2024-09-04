New orders for manufactured goods increased 5.0% to $592.1 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 3.3% June decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods increased 9.8% to $289.5 billion, down from the previously published 9.9% decrease. This followed a 6.9% June decrease. Transportation equipment, up two of the last three months, drove the growth with a 34.7% increase to $102.1 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods edged up 0.8% to $302.7 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in July increased 1.1% to $291.1 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 1.2% increase in June. Transportation equipment, up five of the last six months, drove the increase with a 3.5% rise to $99.1 billion. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods, up five of the last six months, edged up 0.8% to $302.7 billion.

Read the Census release.