The Community Development Financial Institutions Fund today released revised FAQs for CDFI certification applications as well as revised guidance for its pre-approved target market assessment methodology. The CDFI Fund also adjusted its early reapplication submission window so organizations can reapply for CDFI certification between Oct. 28 and Jan. 6, 2025.

The revised FAQs and guidance supersede those published in late 2023, according to the CDFI Fund. Changes include the inclusion of home equity lines of credit to the list of exceptions for mortgage loans that satisfy the responsible financing standards, and the addition of two new target market methodologies. The CDFI Fund also published a CDFI certification agreement template. Successful applicants will be required to sign and be subject to the terms and conditions within the agreement in order to maintain their status as a certified CDFI.