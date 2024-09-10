NBT Bancorp in Norwich, New York, has agreed to buy Evans Bancorp in Williamsville, New York. The $13.5 billion-asset NBT said in a news release that it will pay $236 million in stock for the $2.3 billion-asset Evans. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

Builtwell Bancorp in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to buy Bradley County Financial in Cleveland, Tennessee. The $1.8 billion-asset parent of Builtwell Bank said in a news release that it plans to buy the holding company for the $352 million-asset Bank of Cleveland in the first quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.