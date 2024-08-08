The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today issued a proclamation allowing national banks, federal savings associations, and federal branches and agencies of foreign banks to close offices in areas of Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. affected by Hurricane Debby. The agency issued a proclamation earlier in the week allowing banks in Florida and Georgia to close.

The OCC expects that only those bank offices directly affected by potentially unsafe conditions will close. Those offices should make every effort to reopen as quickly as possible to address the banking needs of their customers, it added.