The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network this week released a new video and radio commercial to educate business owners on the new beneficial ownership information reporting requirements. It is part of a larger public outreach campaign by the agency, which includes a dedicated website and videos on BOI reporting.

FinCEN last month issued a notice to financial institution customers about BOI reporting, explaining why certain customers must report directly to the agency in addition to giving information to their banks, which are subject to the customer due diligence rule.