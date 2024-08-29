The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council today issued the Development, Acquisition and Maintenance booklet, which replaces the Development and Acquisition booklet issued in 2004. The DA&M booklet outlines principles and practices for managing development, acquisition and maintenance. It is part of the larger FFIEC Information Technology Examination Handbook.

The booklet describes the principles and practices that examiners review to assess an entity’s DA&M functions, according to an FDIC financial institution letter. It also helps examiners determine whether management adequately addresses risks related to DA&M and the delivery of critical financial products and services. It does not impose new requirements on examined entities.