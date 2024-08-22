The Community Development Financial Institutions Fund today announced it is seeking public comment on changes to its reporting to capture data on transactions related to the CDFI Equitable Recovery Program, which awards grants to boost lending and investment activity in low- or moderate-income communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDFI Fund’s Transaction Level Report is used to evaluate the extent to which CDFI certification applicants will serve their proposed markets and whether certified CDFIs are serving their approved markets. In a statement, the CDFI Fund said it is proposing modifications to the report to collect data relevant to the specific geographic and programmatic focus of the Equitable Recovery Program. The changes are intended to “streamline reporting for award recipients while maximizing the use of existing forms and reports where possible.”

The new data points and templates will only be required for transactions associated with the Equitable Recovery Program, the CDFI Fund added. Comments are due within 60 days after publication of the proposal in the Federal Register.

In related news, the CDFI Fund announced that the next meeting of the Community Development Advisory Board will be Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Treasury Department’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. The board advises on the policies regarding the activities of the CDFI Fund.