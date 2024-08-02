The American Bankers Association’s Check Fraud Claim Directory is now the ABA Fraud Contact Directory, an expanded, online resource that helps banks connect with other institutions to resolve warranty breach claims for checks as well as claims for unauthorized and/or fraudulent transfers for wires, ACH, real-time payments or FedNow.

The directory of fraud contacts is searchable by bank name, city, state or FDIC number. Access to the database is only available to banks that provide their fraud contacts. ABA member and non-member banks are invited to participate. The more institutions that get involved, the more helpful the directory will be for the industry, according to ABA.