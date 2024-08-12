The American Bankers Association today joined the Pennsylvania Bankers Association in releasing an ad asking Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) to continue fighting for policies that spur job creation and economic growth.

“Congressman Fitzpatrick has fought hard for American small businesses and families that are struggling with inflation and economic uncertainty,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said . “His support for policies that help workers and enable businesses to grow and invest in their communities has made a real difference for families in Pennsylvania and throughout the country.”

“Congressman Fitzpatrick has championed policies that drive job creation, make homeownership more achievable and enable Pennsylvanians to keep more of their hard-earned money,” PA Bankers President and CEO Duncan Campbell said.“We’re glad to join ABA in applauding Congressman Fitzpatrick’s work on behalf of Pennsylvania workers and communities, and we ask him to keep supporting sound policies that generate long-term economic growth.”