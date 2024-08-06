The American Bankers Association and Iowa Bankers Association released a radio ad today thanking Rep. Zach Nunn (R-Iowa) for fighting to protect farmers and rural families and urging him to continue supporting legislation that makes loans more accessible and affordable for them.

“We appreciate Rep. Nunn’s important work to help banks provide low-cost credit for Americans in rural areas,” ABA president and CEO Rob Nichols said. “His support of the bipartisan ACRE Act has given momentum to this legislation that will address an urgent need in communities in Iowa and across the country, and we’re pleased to help educate his constituents about his strong work on their behalf.”

“Iowa’s family farms and rural communities are vital to our state, but increasing costs threaten their future,” IBA president and CEO John Sorensen said. “Rep. Nunn understands that a strong farm economy is key to our state’s success and has championed commonsense solutions like the ACRE Act that will provide cost savings and economic opportunities for Iowa farms and families.”