The Texas Bankers Foundation plans to provide disaster response support to communities hit by Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall in the state on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm knocked out power to more than 2.5 million homes in Texas and Louisiana and left at least eight people dead, according to CNN. Texas officials said restoring power could take days or even weeks.

The Texas Bankers Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is working with community bank leaders and its board to assess the needs and to identify the most effective channels to quickly deploy resources to those affected by the storm. Individuals and organizations wishing to provide financial support for these efforts can contact the foundation through its website.