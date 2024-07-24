New single-family homes sales decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 617,000 according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The June reading was 0.6% below the revised May rate of 621,000 and is 7.4% below the June 2023 estimate of 666,000.

The decline in new home sales was driven by decreases in the Northeast (-.7.7%), and Midwest (-6.9%), while there were increases in the West (1.4%) and the South (0.3%).

The median sales price of new houses sold in June was $417,300, up 2.5% from May. The average sales price was $487,200, down 3.4% from the previous month.

At the end of June, the seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale was 476,000 which represents a supply of 9.3 months at the current sales rate.

