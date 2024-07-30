Renasant Bank in Tupelo, Mississippi, has agreed to buy The First Bancshares in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The $17 billion-asset Renasant Bank said in a news release that it will pay $1.2 billion in stock for the $8 billion-asset First. The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year.

German American Bancorp in Jasper, Indiana, has agreed to buy Heartland BancCorp in Whitehall, Ohio. The $6.2 billion-asset German American said in a news release that it will pay $330.2 million in stock for the $1.9 billion-asset Heartland. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

WesBanco in Wheeling, West Virginia, has agreed to buy Premier Financial in Defiance, Ohio. The $18.1 billion-asset WesBanco said in a news release that it will pay $959 million in stock for the $8.8 billion-asset Premier. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

Time Bank in Park Ridge, Illinois, has agreed to buy Northwest Investment Corp. in Davenport, Iowa. The $470 million-asset Time said in a news release that it expects to buy the parent of the $225 million-asset Northwest Bank & Trust in the fourth quarter.

ChoiceOne Financial Services in Sparta, Michigan, has agreed to buy Fentura Financial in Fenton, Michigan. The $2.6 billion-asset ChoiceOne said in a news release that it will pay $180.4 million in stock for the $1.8 billion-asset Fentura. ChoiceOne also announced that it will raise at least $30 million in a stock offering. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.