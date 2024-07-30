The FDIC today issued a request for information on deposit data not currently reported in call reports or other regulatory reports, including uninsured deposits.

According to the request, the FDIC is seeking information on the characteristics that affect the stability and franchise value of different types of deposits. It also wants input on whether more detailed or frequent reporting of those characteristics, or on different types of deposits, could enhance offsite risk and liquidity monitoring; inform analysis of the benefits and costs associated with additional deposit insurance coverage for certain types of deposits; improve risk sensitivity of deposit insurance pricing; and provide analysts and the public with accurate and transparent data.

“While banks are required to provide certain data on deposit liabilities on the call report, they do not report comprehensive data on the composition of insured and uninsured deposits nor the characteristics of those deposits,” FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said. “As a result, the FDIC does not have historical data on banking industry trends for different types of insured and uninsured deposits, including how depositors would behave in times of stress.”