The FDIC board today approved final guidance for resolution plan submissions—also known as “living wills”— for banks with more than $250 billion. The guidance was developed jointly with the Federal Reserve. It was first proposed last year but incorporates changes made in response to public feedback, according to the agency.

The guidance is organized around key areas of potential vulnerability, such as capital, liquidity, and operational capabilities that could be needed in resolution, the FDIC said. In addition, the deadline for banks to submit their resolution plans has been extended from March 31, 2025, to Oct. 1, 2025.