The non-farm private sector gained 150,000 jobs in June, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows an upward revision to 157,000 jobs in May.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 5,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 88,000 jobs while large businesses gained 58,000.

“Job growth has been solid, but not broad-based,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Had it not been for a rebound in hiring in leisure and hospitality, June would have been a downbeat month.”

Service-providing employment gained 136,000 jobs driven by gains in leisure/hospitality and professional/business services which grew by 63,000 and 25,000, respectively.

Goods producing-employment gained 14,000 jobs. Construction gained 27,000 jobs while manufacturing lost 5,000 jobs.

