The U.S. economy added 272,000 nonfarm jobs in May, the Labor Department said today. Job gains occurred in health care, government, leisure and hospitality, and professional, scientific and technical services. The unemployment rate was 4%. The labor force participation rate was little changed at 62.5%.
Survey: CEOs see AI as crucial to gain competitive edge
Two-thirds of banking and financial markets CEOs believe that the potential productivity gains from generative artificial intelligence outweigh the potential risks of the technology, according to a new survey by IBM.