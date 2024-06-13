The ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking recognized 198 graduates today, awarding Stonier diplomas and Wharton leadership certificates. ABA Chair-Elect John Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank in Richmond, Virginia, delivered the keynote address during the graduation ceremony.

“Today’s banking C-suite requires integrators, leaders who can tap into a broad expertise and diverse sources of insight to solve problems together,” Asbury said in his charge to the graduates. “Fundamentally, when you’re in the C-suite, you’re accountable for everything that happens in your bank, and you need to tap into all your knowledge to fix problems now—not pass the buck. As the leaders in our company have heard me say many times, ‘If not you, who?’ You have to own it.”

“We share a noble profession,” Asbury reminded the Stonier graduates. “At the end of the day, we provide economically beneficial financing and services that help people, help business and help the communities we serve.” He added, “Everything you’ve learned here will fuel your success. And in your success, the noble purpose that we all share will shine brighter than ever.”