Industrial production increased 0.9% in May from the previous month, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. The May figure was up 0.4% from a year prior. Manufacturing rose 0.9%, mining increased 0.3% and utility output rose 1.6%.
ABA, associations criticize shaky foundation for executive compensation proposal
The reintroduction of a 2016 proposed rule to create new limits on incentive compensation at certain financial institutions does not reflect any of the concerns raised by the industry when it was first introduced eight years ago, nor...