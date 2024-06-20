Builder confidence in the market for single-family homes in June was 43, down from 45 the previous month, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index released Wednesday. The current sales conditions index fell three points to 48, sales expectations in the next six months fell four points to 47 and traffic of prospective buyers declined two points to 28
FHFA seeks comments on Federal Home Loan Bank affordable housing program
FHFA issued a request for input on opportunities to improve the Federal Home Loan Banks’ processes to apply for affordable housing program funding.