The Federal Reserve announced today that it will extend until Sept. 6 the comment period on its proposal to expand the operating days of the Fedwire Funds Service and the National Settlement Service to include weekends and holidays. Currently, both operate Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Under the proposal, the services would operate every day of the year. The operating hours each day would remain the same, with Fedwire open 22 hours per day and NSS open 21.5 hours per day.

