New orders for manufactured goods increased 0.7% to $588.2 billion in April, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 0.7% March increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods rose 0.6% to $283.9 billion, down from the previously published 0.7% increase. This followed a 0.8% March increase. Transportation equipment, up three consecutive months, led the increase with a 1.1% rise to $96.0 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased 0.8% to $304.3 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in April increased 1.2% to $285.9 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. Transportation equipment, up three consecutive months, led the increase with a 3.4% rise to $93.0 billion. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods increased 0.8% to $304.3 billion, following a 0.7% March increase.

Inventories of manufactured nondurable goods increased 0.1% to $329.9 billion. This followed a 0.1% increase in March.

Read the Census release.