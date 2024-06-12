The Consumer Price Index was unchanged in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, after rising 0.3% in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 3.3% before seasonal adjustment.

The index for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.2% in May, after rising 0.3% the preceding month.

The index for shelter rose in May, increasing 0.4% and was the largest factor in the monthly increase in the index for all items less food and energy. The shelter index increased 0.4% in the previous two months, as well.

The food index rose 0.1% after being unchanged in April. The food at home index was unchanged in May, after declining 0.2% in April. Two of the six major grocery store food group indexes decreased over the month, two were unchanged, and the remaining two had price advances. The index for meats, poultry, fish and eggs increased 0.2% in May, after decreasing 0.7% in April. The index for other food at home and the index for fruits and vegetables were both unchanged in May.

The energy index fell 2.0% over the month after rising 1.1% in April. The gasoline index decreased 3.6% in May, following a 2.8% increase in April. The fuel oil index decreased 0.4% in May, following a 0.9% increase in April. The index for electricity was unchanged in May while the index for natural gas decreased 0.8% over the month. The energy index increased 3.7% over the past 12 months. The gasoline index rose 2.2%, and the electricity index increased 5.9% over the past 12 months. The index for natural gas increased 0.2% over the past 12 months and the index for fuel oil rose 3.6% over the same period.

Read the BLS release.