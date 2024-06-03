Construction spending during April 2024 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,099.0 billion, 0.1% below the revised March estimate of $2,101.5 billion. The April figure is 10.0% above the April 2023 estimate of $1,907.8 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,611.9 billion, 0.1% below the revised March estimate of $1,613.3 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $890.4 billion in April, 0.1% above the revised March estimate of $889.5 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $721.5 billion in April, 0.3% below the revised March estimate of $723.8 billion.

In April, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $487.1 billion, 0.2% below the revised March estimate of $488.2 billion.

