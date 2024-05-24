New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $1.9 billion or 0.7% in April to $284.1 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 0.8% March increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4%. Excluding defense, new orders were virtually unchanged. Transportation equipment led the increase, $1.1 billion or 1.2% to $96.2 billion.

