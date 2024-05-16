Housing starts increased by 5.7% in April from the month prior to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.36 million, the Commerce Department reported today. The rate was 0.6% below the April 2023 level. New building permits—an indicator of future demand—dropped 3% in April from the month prior and were 2% lower than last year.
ABA urges lawmakers to adopt legislation on Section 1071, UDAAP reform
The American Bankers Association submitted a markup memo for today's House Financial Services Committee legislative markup outlining support for several...