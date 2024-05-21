The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and IRS today announced the launch of a series of educational sessions to help banks and other financial institutions flag financial activity that may be tied to illicit fentanyl trafficking. The series “Promoting Regional Outreach to Educate Communities on the Threat of Fentanyl” kicked off in Boston, with future sessions planned in different cities throughout the year. The times and locations of future sessions were not announced.

Sessions will focus on how law enforcement can best support financial institution efforts to monitor activity that may be tied to fentanyl trafficking, FinCEN said in a statement. At the exchanges, federal officials will present information for tracking illicit financial flows, including typologies and red-flag indicators of fentanyl-related activity, and discuss what types of information are valuable when financial institutions report suspicious activity.