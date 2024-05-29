The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland today announced the appointment of Beth Hammack as its next president and CEO. Hammack will take office on Aug. 21, succeeding Loretta Mester, who is stepping down at the end of June in accordance with mandatory age and length-of-service policies. Hammack most recently was co-head of global financing at Goldman Sachs.
