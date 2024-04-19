Most high school students say they want to learn more about financial matters, given they rely primarily on their parents or guardians for that information, according to a new survey by the financial software provider Intuit. The survey found that 85% of students are interested in learning more about financial topics at school. When a financial curriculum is provided, 95% of students who take the courses say they find them helpful.

Asked why they wanted to learn more about financial management, the most popular answers were “how to become wealthy,” “how to save money” and “how to avoid debt.” The survey also that despite being labeled as the “TikTok generation,” only about 19% of students turn to social media for financial advice, and most said they can’t determine if that information is accurate.