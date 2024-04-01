The American Bankers Association today announced that Thomas Rosenkoetter has been named executive director of the ABA Card Policy Council, which advocates on behalf of the nation’s credit card issuers and payment card networks. Before joining ABA, Rosenkoetter served as managing director and head of government affairs at BNP Paribas, where he provided strategic guidance on political and public policy risk, geopolitical risk, reputation management and related strategic communications.

Over the course of his career, Rosenkoetter has served in both the private and public sector, including leading advocacy for the American Financial Services Association and managing the House Financial Services Committee portfolio for the committee’s then-vice chair, former Rep. Bill McCollum (R-Fla.).

“Tom’s extensive banking industry experience and knowledge of card and payments issues—combined with his proven track record of getting results on Capitol Hill—make him ideally suited for this important role,” said ABA EVP Jess Sharp. “His ability to build consensus and develop strong policy solutions will be an asset to our nation’s credit card issuers and networks in today’s legislative and regulatory environment.”