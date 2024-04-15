There were $709.6 billion in retail food service sales, up 0.7% from the previous month and up 4.0% above March 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 1.0% this month and increased 4.9% for the year.

Retail trade sales were up 0.8% from February 2024, and up 3.6% above last year. Sales at electronics & appliance stores were down 1.2% from February 2024 while sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument & book stores were also down 1.8%. Sales at general merchandise stores were up 1.1% from February 2024, sales at clothing & clothing accessories stores were down 1.6% over the same period, while both were up 5.7% and 1.4%, respectively, from previous year levels. Nonstore retailers and food services and drinking places were up 11.3% and 6.5% over the year, respectively.

Sales at gasoline stations were up 2.1% from February 2024, but down 0.7% compared to prior year levels.

Read the Census release.