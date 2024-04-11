The Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.2% in March, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Final demand prices moved up 0.6% in February and 0.4% in January. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand increased 2.1% for the 12 months ended in March, the largest advance since rising 2.3% for the 12 months ended April 2023.

The index for final demand less foods, energy and trade services moved up 0.2% in March after rising 0.3% in February. For the 12 months ended in March, prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 2.8%.

Prices for final demand goods edged down 0.1% in March after rising 1.2% in February. The decline is attributable to the index for final demand energy, which moved down 1.6%. In contrast, prices for final demand foods and for final demand goods less foods and energy advanced 0.8% and 0.1% respectively.

The index for final demand services moved up 0.3% in March, the third consecutive rise. Leading the broad-based March increase, prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing advanced 0.2%. The indexes for final demand trade services and for final demand transportation and warehousing services moved up 0.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

Read the BLS release.