Housing starts decreased by 14.7% in March from the month prior to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.32 million, the Commerce Department reported today. The rate was 4.3% below the March 2023 level. New building permits—an indicator of future demand—dropped 4.3% in March from the month prior but was 1.5% higher than last year
Powell: Fed could maintain higher rates for longer than expected
Citing a recent "lack of further progress” in returning inflation to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell...