The Georgia Bankers Association recently announced that longtime President and CEO Joe Brannen will retire on July 15. GBA’s board has elected Tripp Cofield as the association’s next president and CEO.

Brannen has worked for GBA for nearly 44 years, during which he has also been a member and chair of the boards of the Georgia Bar Foundation, the Georgia Society of Association Executives, the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University and the ABA Alliance of State Associations. Cofield currently is president and CEO of the GBA Insurance Trust, having previously worked as national policy counsel for the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation and VP for government relations for the Georgia Hospital Association.