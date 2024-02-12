Bowman, Hsu to speak at ABA’s Conference for Community Bankers

ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu will address community bankers from across the country today at ABA’s Conference for Community Bankers in San Antonio, Texas. Their remarks will be livestreamed on X (formerly Twitter) starting at 9 a.m. EST.

Approximately 1,100 attendees have registered for this year’s conference, which will run through Tuesday, followed by the Minority Depository Institutions Partnership Summit on Wednesday. Today’s opening general session will feature Nichols outlining key ABA priorities and community banking issues, followed by Bowman delivering opening remarks before sitting down for a conversation with ABA Chair Julieann Thurlow. Bowman and Thurlow will discuss the economic outlook as well as some of the policy issues facing the banking sector, especially the nation’s community banks. Hsu will follow with remarks.

Conference attendees will also have the chance to hear from the presidents and senior leadership from all 11 Federal Home Loan Banks and attend sessions on core platforms, FedNow, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, small business lending and more. Other keynote speakers on the conference program include author and thought leader Nikolas Badminton, television host and success coach Simon Bailey, and former ESPN analyst and Dallas Cowboy Darren Woodson.