ABA Banking Journal
Barr: Fed considering adjustments to proposed capital standards
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr speaks during a July 10 event.

Barr: Fed considering adjustments to proposed capital standards

on Newsbytes, Policy

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr said today that the Fed is considering adjustments to key provisions in its proposed rulemaking to implement the Basel III “endgame” capital requirements, the news agency Reuters reported. Barr, speaking at a private event in Washington, D.C., cited operational risk calculations and potential offsets for mortgage servicing as two areas where revisions could be made.

Barr also said that the Fed plans to publish the results of a survey on the effect of the pending rulemaking, Reuters reported. He added that the public comments received so far had been “super helpful” in developing the proposal’s approach to matters like operational risk and fee-based income, according to the report.

