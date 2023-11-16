Generic selectors
Shoppers plan to budget, but still overspend this holiday season

Shoppers this holiday season may be planning to budget for expenses, but they also expect to overspend, according to a recent survey by TD Bank. Seventy percent of survey respondents plan to budget before December. Despite that, however, nearly all shoppers (96%) expect to overspend on gifts this holiday season. Budget-conscious shoppers are becoming slightly more optimistic about the overall economy, with 68% citing concerns around inflation’s effect on their holiday shopping needs, down from 75% in 2022.


Trying to stick to a budget means looking for deals, and 80% of consumers plan to actively search for price reductions or special offers to make their holiday purchases. To offset spending, two-thirds (66%) of respondents plan to spend less in other areas. Three-quarters (75%) do most of their holiday shopping around annual sales or shopping related holidays.

This year, consumers are choosing cards over cash, with more than three-quarters (78%) planning to use credit or debit cards as their primary payment method. A debit card is the primary payment method for 43% of respondents, meaning many shoppers will miss out on the rewards many credit cards offer. Eighteen percent plan to use cash or check most often, while 2% will use store financing (buy now pay later, financing options), and 1% plan to use personal loans.

Though 79% of respondents said they have a rewards credit card, only 37% will be using rewards for holiday spending. Of those who do plan to use rewards, the majority (78%) will use them for cash-back offerings, while 23% plan to use them for dining out, 22% for travel, 17% for experiences, and 9% for other purposes. One in five are planning to apply for a new credit card this holiday season to take advantage of signup bonuses. 

